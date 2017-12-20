TENNIS

No more a serial racquet smasher, Benoit Paire wants his tennis to do the talking in 2018

The flamboyant Frenchman, who has won only one ATP World Tour title in his career, is a cult figure – one that most tennis fans just can’t ignore.

by 

Benoit Paire, who is ranked 41 in the world, forgot to enter the Tata Open Maharashtra and would have had to play the qualifiers before a fortuitous wildcard gave him a direct entry and first-round bye.

Benoit Paire, who has been opening his season in India for the last five years and has reached the final in Chennai in 2013, ’16 and ’17, played his first two matches on Court 1, yet drew a wildly cheering audience on both days and threw his sweatbands into the crowd after a particularly difficult victory.

Benoit Paire, who has won only one ATP World Tour title in his career, is a cult figure – one that most tennis fans just can’t ignore.

Some call him a serial racquet-smasher, some talk about his beard game or tantrums or hatred for Wimbledon, some others will say the 28-year-old is a fountain of wasted potential, but no one will ever claim that Paire is boring.

But everything about the flamboyant Frenchman, from his social media to his full-blooded backhand to his quips in media interactions, is entertaining, outrageous, fun. As one adoring young fan who screamed “Come on, Ben-wa” after every point in his first game said, “Kya hai, yaar!” (What a player!)

Two tough wins in Pune

In Pune, the fourth seed reached the semi-finals – his fourth in India – after two hard-fought matches. Against Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics, Paire survived five match points and the opponent’s altercation with the chair umpire over one of them, to win 6-4, 6-7(4), 7-6(6) in three hours. In the quarter-final he beat Robin Haase 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 in a thoroughly even game where both were broken five times and each won 50% of the points (98/196).

On Friday, he will play second seed and US Open finalist Kevin Anderson, a relatively easy path he is glad about. “I played only two matches. Normally I would play five,” he said after the match with a smile.

That he is even in the semis is a wonder, because he spent his off-season injured and is currently suffering from a right foot niggle which saw him hobble off after the match. He also has nasty blisters on his palm and said he was exhausted and didn’t play as well as he would have liked.

But then again, with Paire nothing is really a surprise. He has the thrilling game to fight it out with the top guys, but tends to lack the mental fortitude to back his play. His frustrations, at himself, the opponent or the umpire, are more often than not taken out on his hapless racquets.

A photo of his smashing all his racquets against a wall at Wimbledon had gone viral, as have several video compilations of the best of his smashes. He treated fans to one of these low-key displays in Pune as well, in his doubles match with Arjun Kadhe.

The mental angle

Ask him about what was going on his head when he was battling it out in his first two matches with less than 100% fitness, or any other match for that matter, and the answer tells you that he is well aware of his reputation and the intent of the question.

“Mentally, I am good now. Before I [used to] become pissed after one game because I didn’t out the ball into court. Today [Haase] broke me 0-40 first game of the match, I didn’t say anything, I didn’t break any racquet, I didn’t say any bad word to the chair umpire,” he said, laughing, on Thursday after his quarter-final.

“I am very happy this time it was Robin [who lost his temper and shouted at the chair umpire]. I am happy because I fought well. I am not playing my best tennis for sure but when you don’t practice, you don’t feel perfect but most important thing is to win,” he added.

The 2015 ATP Comeback Player of the year then became a lot more philosophical about his game at this stage of his career. Although not a loose cannon like a Bernard Tomic, Paire has always been the wild child of his generation who tended to be in the news for his antics on court rather than results. At the start of the year, he had posted on Instagram about how tennis makes him crazy. When asked about it, he goes on to elaborate on his “complicated” relationship with tennis.

Ce sport me rend fou(parfois😶) mais que je l’aime 🤓🤔

A post shared by Benoit Paire (@benpaire) on

“Now I am 28 and I understand that the most important thing is to win the matches, don’t care if you play good or you play bad. Before I was just looking for a sensation and now I am more looking for the results,” he said. “My career is always up and down. Sometimes I play good and sometimes I don’t. Now I think I am more focused on the tennis, the most important thing for me is the tennis.”

Paire was once ranked world No 18 but feels he is playing even better now than he was then. “For me it’s important to play every tournament fully because when you see my results I have a lot of defeats in the first round. So I want to play every match and even if I don’t play good, just to fight and win,” he added.

This sounds a lot like what he has said almost five years ago in 2013 at a tournament at home where his parents came to watch him. “I know I have improved a lot in my attitude and it was important this week to show my parents I am no longer the Benoit who goes crazy and breaks racquets,” he had said after a loss to Richard Gasquet in the Montpellier final. “I really needed them to see how I have changed and I need to keep going. I feel I am on the right track if I stay calm and focused.”

But then the same Paire was raging about how much he hates Wimbledon in 2014 and back to his smashing best.

“I don’t like Wimbledon. When I enter on the court they tell us we have to be careful with the courts but the courts are not so good. Once I got a $1,000 fine for saying ‘merde’ (sh** in French). Here all they like is giving fines. Maybe thanks to that they will be able to fix the courts,” he had said in London.

Maharashtra Open
Maharashtra Open

Of course, the very next year he went on a unprecedented run, rising from 126 to 19 after a knee injury had sidelined him for much of 2014. He returned to the grass courts which were supposedly “bad for his knee” and even reached the fourth round in 2017, losing to Andy Murray – his best performance at a Grand Slam after US Open 2015.

But maybe this new, Zen-like Paire this time around is here to stay. When asked about his ranking goals for 2018, he gave a very mature reply. “Only thing I want to do this year is be focused and give my 100%. At the end of the year, [it doesn’t matter] if my ranking is good or bad, but if I play good and gave my everything, I would be happy even if my ranking is not very good,” he said.

It is only January and there is a long time to go, but if a 100% physically and mentally sound Paire hits the ground running, he could actually win another career title soon. Till then, let’s enjoy the colour Paire adds to tennis.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.