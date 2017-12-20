ISL: Thiago double helps Mumbai City FC hold Jamshedpur to thrilling 2-2 draw

Thiago Santos rescued a point for Mumbai City FC with a 71st minute strike against hosts Jamshedpur FC as the two teams settled for an entertaining 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League on Friday.
The draw took Mumbai City to the top four with 14 points from nine matches while Jamshedpur FC are placed sixth on the table with 10 points from eight matches.
Thiago put the visitors ahead in the 20th minute while Nigerian striker Izu Azuka scored two late goals in the first half to give the hosts a 2-1 lead going into the break.
It was Thiago again, who struck midway in the second half and helped them leave the Steel City with a point but there was no denying the class of his first goal.
Thiago scored what can be best described as a stunning goal for Mumbai City FC in the 24th minute.
After a throw in, Balwant Singh found Everton Santos who simply rolled the ball into the path of Thiago. The Brazilian was surrounded by Jamshedpur players all around, but he was still determined to push his way through.
He cut past one player, then second, and another one. To top it all, he finished the move with a sensational flick that found the top corner of the net.
It was a stunning effort from Thiago and the hosts were momentarily stunned. Their famous defence had crumbled, thanks to a moment of brilliance but they fought back in style with two quick goals in the 43rd and 45th minute to take a 2-1 lead at the breather.
Jamshedpur had not scored from open play this season and they finally got that goal in the 43rd minute. Jerry Mawhmingthanga found himself some space near the rival danger zone and drilled in a low cross in the path of Kervens Belfort.
Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders
Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.
Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.
A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.
Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.
Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.
The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.
Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.
If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.
Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.