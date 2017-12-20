Leave Liverpool, win titles: Best reactions to Coutinho’s $192 million transfer to Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho finally got his wish on Saturday when Barcelona agreed to sign the Brazilian star from Liverpool for £142 million ($192 million) in the third richest deal of all time.

The swoop for the 25-year-old attacking midfielder – which contains a €400 million release clause – will be the third biggest deal in football.

Rio-born Coutinho arrived at Anfield from Inter Milan for £8.5 million in January 2013 and scored 54 goals for the club in all competitions, although he won no silverware during his five-year stay.

Barcelona had tried to sign him in the summer, but his departure is a blow to Liverpool as the playmaker has just returned to top form after an injury-hit start to the season.

He scored six goals in the last seven games of 2017 to put his side firmly in the Champions League places.

97 – Since his debut in February 2013, Philippe Coutinho has been directly involved in more goals in all competitions than any other Liverpool player (54 goals, 43 assists). Impact. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 6, 2018

Capturing Coutinho allows Barcelona to move on from the bitter experience of losing his Brazil teammate Neymar last summer.

Paris Saint-Germain had shelled out a world record €222 million to lure the Brazilian star from Barcelona before the French champions then agreed to pay Monaco €120 million for Kylian Mbappe in a deal which will be officially activated once the striker’s loan period is completed.

Philippe Coutinho is now the second-most expensive footballer of all time.💰 pic.twitter.com/4tpTN5voP5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 6, 2018

Barcelona were so excited with Coutinho’s signing that they released three videos about the transfer:

As usual, social media was buzzing after the announcement. Experts said that the transfer was not surprising, adding that the deal was a good one for both parties.

Coutinho deal no surprise. Liverpool make 134m profit, got great service. What if he’d stayed and got bad injury to scupper deal ? — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) January 6, 2018

Disappointed Coutinho has gone, never thought he’d turn into the players he’s become when I first played with him, but he’s been a great @LFC player these last few years. 142 million though! Just need to use the money better than we did when Suarez left!! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 6, 2018

Coutinho to @FCBarcelona is a good move for all parties - player gets his dream move and Liverpool can reinvest in Squad - but nothing to do with me I suppose - good night — Philip Neville (@fizzer18) January 6, 2018

Sad to see Coutinho go but he’s given @LFC great service and it appears to be a good deal for all parties. He will be hard to replace but there is loads of quality in the squad to push hard for the rest of the season. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) January 6, 2018

It wasn’t long before the jokes and memes started pouring in.

My wife divorced me because she doesn’t believe in loyalty after Coutinho left — Connor (@salahvating) January 7, 2018

Coutinho saw Busquets' turn in the classico looked back at Henderson and called his agent immediately — Sam (@Samzzzz_) January 6, 2018

Some Liverpool fans chose to see the bright side...

Liverpool Transfer Business:



📝 Philippe Coutinho signed for £8.5m.

💰 Sold to Barcelona for £142m.



📝 Luis Suarez signed for £23m.

💰 Sold to Barcelona for £65m.



📝 Raheem Sterling signed for £600k.

💰 Sold to Manchester City for £44m. pic.twitter.com/X8AS5vXotC — BIGREDS JOGJA (@BIGREDS_JOGJA) January 7, 2018

What would have come in £142mil

- 3.5 Salahs

- 2 van Dijks

- 7 Firminos

- 4 Manes

- 3 Keitas



- 1 Coutinho who's never hit double figures in goals in the league in any season.



This is not polite.. We should return Barcelona at least a portion of the 90mil pounds they overpaid. — Pай (@AnfieldAn) January 7, 2018

...while Barcelona fans were already dreaming about their new line-up.

Suarez - Messi - Coutinho - Dembele 🔥 pic.twitter.com/V4YKPBE0UO — Kilas Barça (@KilasBarca) January 7, 2018

7 Coutinho 💝

8 Iniesta 🔝

9 Suarez 🔫

10 Messi 🐐

11 Dembélé 🐝 pic.twitter.com/ntVl885qye — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) January 7, 2018

—Top of the league

—Haven’t lost since August

—Adds Coutinho



Barcelona fans rn: pic.twitter.com/3TSDLI8jT8 — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 6, 2018

If Rakitic goes to the bench because Coutinho signed, then I’m in favor of paying Liverpool €320m upfront. But who I am kidding… — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) January 6, 2018

When you go from Milner, Henderson and Lovren to Messi, Iniesta and Suarez within a week. 😂 #Coutinho #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/yKN9WRv1DK — Leo Messi Ⓜ️ (@DailyLeoMessi) January 7, 2018

Coutinho will not play Champions League until next season but.... pic.twitter.com/FerswxW6O9 — Adil Mohammed (@adilmohammed91_) January 7, 2018

The neutrals, however, had a field day.

Players who are about to win titles after leaving Liverpool:



Raheem Sterling

Coutinho



Moral of the story: Leave Liverpool — RocheJoshua (@rochejoshua96) January 7, 2018

Liverpool refer to Coutinho by name once and then as 'the player' in a terse statement. No thanks and no good wishes for future. #YNWA indeed 🤔 — Barry Glendenning (@bglendenning) January 6, 2018

Coutinho's 1st Barca training



Teammate: "Why shoot from 30yards? just pass it mate" — irina_fan (@StrObeVG) January 7, 2018

Coutinho will be the first player since 1990 to play for Liverpool and also win a league title in the same season 😂 pic.twitter.com/QE7uxzkb1t — GeniusFootball (@GeniusFootball) January 7, 2018

Manchester United fans obviously had a lot to say...

The media and rival fans laughed when Jose said Pogba’s £89 million would look cheap in a years time. One year, one Virgil Van Dijk & one Philippe Coutinho later and guess who was right, once again. — Harry (@Bruxinho33) January 7, 2018

Klopp: "I wasn't the manager when Suarez was sold. I wasn't the manager when Sterling was sold. I'm the manager now and we're NOT selling Coutinho." pic.twitter.com/eOTLvEJKYB — Red Devils Daily (@RedDevilsDaily) January 7, 2018

With inputs from AFP