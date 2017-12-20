India v South Africa, first Test, day 3 live: Raining in drought-hit Cape Town
Summary
Forecast for the day: Rain in drought-hit Cape Town.
Day two: Hardik Pandya shines bright, but South Africa still ahead.
Live updates
02:35 pm: When it rains during a sporting event, we are often reminded of this wonderful moment from Wimbledon. “I never thought I would perform at Center Court,” said Cliff Richards. This is just a remarkably cool video. Enjoy!
02:20 pm: It continues to rain. Again, we cannot insist enough on how important this rain is for Cape Town, which is reeling from the drought. But here’s a poll for you. How do you think this will help India?
02:05 pm: It was fleeting but it was fiery. When the South African pacers reminded the world of the thrill of watching a pace bowling quartet, it was Test cricket at its best. It was magical. It was raw emotion. And Angikaar Choudhary captures it beautifully for us here. Go on, read it. It’s a perfect nostalgia piece for a lazy Sunday afternoon.
Every delivery was an event in itself. Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada – each with their unique superhuman skill – enthralled us on one of those days which reminded us why we fell for this beautiful game in the first place.
01:50 pm: Hey, just because it is raining in Cape Town, doesn’t mean we can’t have fun. Right? There is plenty of reading to be done.
For starters, here’s Ashish Magotra, on what turned out to be the day Hardik Pandya truly arrived as a Test cricketer:
Today, Pandya would have grown as a Test cricketer. This was also the kind of innings, you expect your allrounder to play.
It was a performance that showcased not just his cricketing acumen but also his spirit. He has proved to be the X-factor that India so desperately sought, he has been the trump card that South Africa had no answer for.
01:35 pm: Shaun Pollock, on air, earlier said that the rain looks pretty heavy and we’ll be lucky to have cricket today. The forecast says rain will stop by 3 pm. We will all be weather experts
01:25 pm: We have some bittersweet news from Cape Town. Cape Town has been hit by a severe drought so the folks there will be rejoiced at the rains, but it’s not looking good for cricket.
01:15 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the day three of the first Test between India and South Africa at Newlands. We have had two absolutely fantastic days of play so far – what does day three hold?