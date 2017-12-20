Badminton

Marin’s rout of Saina, Sai Praneeth’s easy win over Srikanth takes Hunters to top of PBL table

The Olympic champion proved too good for the Indian as she won 15-5, 15-7 while Sai stunned the world no 3 with a 15-10, 15-10 victory.

by 
Sai Praneeth.

Rio Olympics champion Carolina Marin crushed India’s Saina Nehwal as Hyderabad Hunters whitewashed Awadhe Warriors 6-(-1) in the Premier Badminton League at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

The win took the Hunters, who were languishing at the bottom of the table, to the top. In 20 matches, they have 14 points. They also have another tie, against Bengaluru Blasters, remaining. The Warriors, who played their last tie, are third in the points table with 25 points. Their semi-final chances will depend on how the rest of the ties pan out.

The Spaniard proved too good for Saina as she won 15-5, 15-7 in a jiffy to add to the Warriors’ woes. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Pia Zebediah later outplayed Hendra Setiawan and Christinna Pedersen 15 -9, 15-9 in the night’s last match to finish the job in style.

Earlier, world No 16 Sai Praneeth posted a stunning 15-10, 15-10 victory over compatriot and world No 3 Kidambi Srikanth in the Warriors’ trump match to put the Hyderabad team on the road to a thumping win.

Praneeth, who had beaten Srikanth last year in the Singapore Open to win his first Super Series title, was dominant in the match. After the initial burst of points from the Denmark Open winner, it was Praneeth who controlled the opening game.

He went into the break with a slender 7-8 deficit but after the interval, Sai displayed great precision to win the game. In the second game, Sai raced to an 8-0 lead. Though Srikanth did very well to reduce the gap, the Hyderabadi sealed the match.

Earlier, world No 18 Lee Hyun Il of South Korea registered a thrilling 13-15, 15-9, 15-14 win against Parupalli Kashyap to guide the Hunters to an early 2-0 lead against Awadhe Warriors.

Kashyap, who has been in stellar form this season, started on a high note with his power smashes proving no match for the 37-year-old Korean. Even though Lee fought back, the Indian bagged the opening game.

In the second game, Lee got his act together and was quick off the blocks to head into the interval with an 8-3 lead. After the breather, Kashyap won three points on the trot to reduce the gap. But Lee maintained his hold on the game and won it to force a decider.

Lee, the oldest player to win a match in the PBL, raced to an 8-3 lead. His combination of smashes, drops and deceptive cross court hits were too much for the Indian to handle.

Though Kashyap tried to stay in the hunt after the change of ends and saved six match points, Lee won the match to give his side the advantage.

Hyderabad won the first point of the day after their men’s doubles pair of Markis Kido and Yoo Yeon Seong came back from a game down to win 14-15, 15-6, 15-11 against the combination of Or Ching Chung and Tang Chun Man.

