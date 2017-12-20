Wasim Jaffer played for free during Vidarbha’s historic Ranji campaign: Reports

Ranji Trophy’s highest run-getter Wasim Jaffer revealed that he had played for free during Vidarbha’s historic 2017-’18 campaign as part of a goodwill agreement that was worked out between the player and the board, reported Hindustan Times.

After a trophy-laden tenure with 41-time champions Mumbai, Jaffer switched to Vidarbha during the 2015-’16 season. Last year, though, he suffered an injury but played a significant hand this season, as the young side defied odds to lift the title. The former India opener hit the winning runs and led Vidarbha’s charge with a crucial half-century in the first innings.

The stylish right-hander offered to play for Vidarbha for free this season. Jaffer reportedly said that Vidarbha’s commitment to pay him his dues despite missing out on injury last season prompted the move.

“I had a contract with them last season where I was to be paid in three instalments – October, January and March. They wanted me to play a big part in their Ranji Trophy campaign. It didn’t happen due to injury but they never hesitated to pay me,” he was quoted as saying.

“In October I was unavailable due to injury so they didn’t pay, which was fair. But in January, I was fit to play but they didn’t use my services [for limited-overs tournaments] but they respected my contract and paid me the full amount. I wanted to return the favour and called them [to say] I would play for free this season. It worked out well for both sides,” he added.

The 39-year-old, though, didn’t go empty-handed as Rs 5 crore was announced as a reward for the Vidarbha side following their nine-wicket triumph in Indore.

As for his surprise move to Vidarbha, after winning eight titles with Mumbai, Jaffer said the motivation to guide youngsters and the vision of his new side made him give the nod. “I wanted to go to a place where I had a part to play, make some contribution to their cricket by guiding youngsters. I have made the right decision,” he said.

“Vidarbha have a vision to do well. They want their youngsters to do well. Their rise started in 2009 when they set up the residential academy; it showed they wanted to improve their cricket. Three of their players were in the India under-19 team for the Asia Cup,” he added.