India v South Africa, first Test, day 4 live: Shami, Bumrah wreck SA’s middle order
Summary
All rain, no play: Day three was washed out without a ball being bowled.
South Africa ahead: A lead of 142 runs with 8 wickets in hand.
Live updates
After 35 overs, South Africa 99/7: Maharaj and ABD are looking to rotate strike now and this is a smart strategy. Every run will be crucial and this is the period where Pandya took the game away (from 92/7).
And by the way, India lost a review in the over Shami got Vernon’s wicket - an LBW review gone awry.
Here’s Kushal Phatarpekar on how India’s bowlers stepped up collectively:
India’s bowlers have put in an impressive effort on day four. Bhuvneshwar had put his hand up on day one, but received little support from his teammates as AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis staged a fightback.
The visitors seem to have learned their lesson from the first innings.
After Pandya’s late two strikes on day two, Shami and Bumrah have done well to pick up the baton in the morning session on day four. India needed a couple of wickets in the morning session to stretch South Africa. Unlike on day one, the duo bowled a disciplined line today. Just outside the off-stump, tempting the batsmen to play at the ball. Both bowlers also used the short delivery to their advantage and made most of the bounce on offer.
The collective-effort coupled with smart field placement by Kohli has helped stifle South Africa’s offensive moves.
Considering the situation they were in, India needed all their bowlers to be firing. Props to Shami and Bumrah (and Pandya as well) for stepping up and delivering in the second innings.
After 34 overs, South Africa 95/7: Philander gone! Shami gets the third of the morning, with another peach. The length has been fantastic all morning by India. This delivery is angled in, nips from good length and misses Philander’s bat – thuds into the front pad. Given out, and DRS can’t save Philander. THREE REDS. Boy, this has been a magical morning for India.
After 33 overs, South Africa 94/6: This is all down to ABD now. Remember, South Africa are still 171 runs ahead. Shami and Bumrah – the bowlers who have struck all the blows this morning – continue after drinks. ABD not shying away from playing the shots, but he is finding fielders.
Drinks, South Africa 92/6 after 30.4 overs: WOW. Just wow. Quinton de Kock is gone! And this is another beauty from Bumrah. From around the wicket, he gets one to angle back into QdK and it goes through his defence – the slip fielders and keeper go up in unison but the umpire is unmoved. Kohli reviews and it’s a thick inside edge! South Africa are in deep trouble.
After 30 overs, South Africa are 87-5: Pandya into the attack now. Oh dear, things should have gone from bad to worse for South Africa. Dhawan has not had a Test to remember. ABD calls for a suicidal single after tapping it to cover, QdK has no chance but to respond – and he had given up trying to reach the crease. Dhawan had considerable time to get a direct hit, but he misses by a distance.
Here’s Ashish Magotra on the first 10 overs of the day:
It’s been a good start to the day for India. South Africa started the day on 65-2 after 20 overs but this morning, India have given away little by way of loose balls and also claimed the wickets of Hashim Amla, Kagiso Rabada and Faf Du Plessis – all amazingly (*grin*) caught in the slips. In 10 overs, India have claimed 3-22 to reduce the hosts to 87-5. Bhuvneshwar and Shami started off the proceedings, kept a good line and got the batsmen to play false shots. Jasprit Bumrah replaced Bhuvi in the attack and kept up the good work - that was a ripper to Faf.
But with AB de Villiers in the middle, the challenge changes. He has already shown some aggressive intent and Kohli and Co will need to decide how they will counter this charge. Will they tempt him to continue playing aggressively and hope that leads to a bad shot or will they go on the defensive? Either which way, we are in for a fascinating session of Test cricket. Don’t look away for a moment – you can’t afford to.
After 29 overs, South Africa 82/5 - FAF GONE! Did we say dream start for India earlier? It’s only getting better. What a snorter from Bumrah! It pitches just short of good length, rears up like a kid on a jumping jack and takes Faf du Plessis’ gloves – unplayable! (Almost like Sreesanth against Kallis?) Brilliant bowling.
After 28 overs, South Africa 81/4: Meanwhile, the hosts’ lead has crossed 150. ABD plays the shot of the morning (quite possibly one of the shots of the match) by upper-cutting Shami over third man for a six. Pressure? What pressure? Incredible batting.
After 27 overs, South Africa 74/4: Surprisingly, Bhuvi has been taken off the attack and Bumrah is on from the other end. Good first over though, almost gets ABD – a good length ball rises up sharply, takes the glove but hits the forearm and lobs just short of Saha. ABD responds with a powerful cut short but, as we have seen this morning, Kohli has set a field to stop boundaries – finds deep point.
This is the partnership that could make or break India’s chances - Faf and ABD together again.
After 26 overs, South Africa 73/4: This is a great start for India. Just as we thought, Shami was setting up Rabada. After repeatedly beating his outside edge, he now gets one to angle in further and forces Rabada to edge it – it almost loops up to Kohli at second slip. INDIA ARE TAKING CATCHES IN THE SLIP REGION, FOLKS!
After 25 overs, South Africa 73/3: Shami bowls an entire over at Rabada where he is beaten outside off stump, repeatedly. This was like an over that was on loop. One senses that’s the startegy to Rabada – keep it outside off and then bring one on stumps that he’ll edge. Off the next over, there is almost a run-out chance as Rabada and ABD are caught guessing but Vijay’s throw doesn’t trouble ABD, who finishes the over with a four that is all CLASS – whacked through midwicket.
After 23 overs, South Africa 67/3: Another steady over from Bhuvi, a maiden to ABD. Again, Kohli opting for a ODI field, with 2 slips and a gully and three on the ring. The thinking must be to avoid conceding boundaries early on with the lead already sizeable for South Africa. Agree?
WICKET! WHAT A START FOR INDIA: Hashim Amla, ladies and gentlemen. Mohammed Shmai strikes and gets the big fish. Another strange shot by Amla in this match, it was short and wide and he tries to punch it through the covers off the back foot - a shot he is usually good at, but has failed him twice in two innings now. The edge goes low to Rohit at gully and he immediately claims the catch. Soft signal is out and after numerous replays, third umpire agrees.
After 21 overs, South Africa 65/2: Interesting field by Kohli to start things off. Just two slips and a gully, with a packed offside field – point, short cover, and mid-off. Bhuvi gets some good shape, both in and out.
We are all set, folks!
02:00 pm: Play! Bhuvneshwar starts off proceedings. Hashim Amla on strike, Rabada at the other end.
Slip catching
01:55 pm: Can India take the chances that come their way? Their catching in the slips has left a lot to be desired of late.
Data check: India’s catching in Tests is abysmal. It has been for a while.
No Steyn, but Rabada will breathe fire
01:45 pm: When South Africa do bowl in the second innings, they will not have the services of Dale Steyn, who has been ruled for the Test and perhaps, for the series. But they have Kagiso Rabada.
Here’s Nick Said on the importance of Rabada.
Unlike Ntini, who was plucked from the rural Eastern Cape and given a scholarship to the prestigious Dale College, Rabada was born and raised in the country’s urban hub, Johannesburg, and into a family of professionals.
His father is a doctor and his mother a lawyer, and he was sent to St Stithians College, an exclusive private school in the city’s northern suburbs.
Although his family claim that his first love was soccer, Rabada offered a different view when quizzed.
“Ever since I was young I wanted to play for the Proteas, and it’s amazing to be playing with the guys who were my heroes as a kid. It’s so cool to be with them. I’m just being myself. I don’t want to be like anybody else.”
Bowlers need to step up
01:35 pm: If India are to get anything out of this Test match, the bowlers have to step up collectively today. As great as the second day was for India, with Hardik Pandya shining with the bat and ball, the fact of the matter is that South Africa is still ahead by 142 runs and 8 wickets in hand. In the brief period on Saturday evening, before Pandya took those two wickets, the Indian bowling looked toothless. They can’t afford that today if they want the South African lead to be in check.
All set for day four
01:30 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the fourth day between India and South Africa. First things first, the forecast today at Newlands is great for cricket. No rain expected, mostly cloudy, with a good breeze blowing – bring it on!