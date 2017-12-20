Kane can't be forced to stay at Tottenham, says Pochettino after Coutinho transfer

Mauricio Pochettino has warned that Tottenham cannot force Harry Kane to stay at the club, saying Philippe Coutinho’s move from Liverpool to Barcelona shows there can be no room for complacency.
Tottenham’s star striker underlined his value again on Sunday by scoring twice in a 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon as Pochettino’s side eased into the FA Cup fourth round. But, asked afterwards if Kane might break the mould of players leaving for the world’s biggest teams, Pochettino delivered a note of caution. “Harry is so special,” said Pochettino. “Because he loves Tottenham and he has always been at Tottenham. But we need to be clever how we manage him. The player needs to choose to stay here, you cannot force the player to stay here. Our job is to try to work together and try to achieve everything we want at the club and of course Harry is such a special player. I told him only a few special players can spend their entire career in one club.”
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hailed Kane as the “complete player” ahead of the clubs’ first Champions League tie in October while Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old.
Kane signed a new five-and-a-half-year contract in 2016 worth more than £100,000 ($135,000) a week but his wages are still modest in comparison with the world’s leading players. “Liverpool is one of the best clubs in the world and look when Coutinho or a player like Coutinho wants to leave,” said Pochettino. “With Coutinho, I think Liverpool wanted to keep him but it is difficult to keep him, and look what happened with Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester (United), Zidane with Juventus, (Luis) Figo with Barcelona. It is a lot of examples that (show) it is so, so, so tough for everyone to keep your best player if the player in some moment turns their mind and says ‘now I want to leave’. That is why it is so important how you care (for) your players. That is why, how you need to anticipate things.”
Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders
Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.
Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.
A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.
Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.
Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.
The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.
Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.
If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.
Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.
