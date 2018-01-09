India in South Africa

‘Newlands, same old story’: How Indian newspapers reacted to defeat in first Test

The Indian press had a field day dissecting the 72-run loss in Cape Town with rhymes and puns.

by 

South Africa drew first blood in the three-match series against India by recording a 72-run win on the fourth day of the first Test at Newlands on Monday. The hosts were bowled out for 130 in their second innings, thereby setting India a target of only 208 to win the match.

However, South Africa’s fast bowlers, led by Vernon Philander, blasted through India’s batting line-up in the second innings, as the visitors were bowled out for 135. India’s bowlers did well, taking 20 wickets and really troubling the South African batters. However, the tourists’ batsmen let them down in both innings, but for a whirlwind 93 from all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the first essay.

This was only India’s second Test defeat since the beginning of 2017. However, after an elongated home season, but for a trip to Sri Lanka, this was the first real overseas challenge Virat Kohli’s team have taken on since visiting Australia in 2014.

India have also never won a Test series in South Africa and the defeat in Cape Town did not help correct that record. As usual, the Indian press had a field day dissecting the defeat on Monday.

Here is a collection of headlines from leading dailies.

The Indian Express
The Indian Express

The award for the best headline has to go to The Indian Express. The headline was punny but not obnoxious and came across as rather smart.

“India’s batsmen will have to live with the tag of ‘backyard bullies’ for some more time,” wrote Sandeep Dwivedi in the report. “At Newlands, the bowlers bowled their hearts out, but the batsmen failed to show a spine.”

The Tribune
The Tribune

Another good headline was found in The Tribune, which ran a Reuters report along with it. “India seemed to have seized control of the Test when they bowled South Africa out for 130 in the morning session, but found the home attack on the seamer-friendly wicket too much of a challenge,” the report said.

The Times of India
The Times of India

The Times of India chose to highlight how India’s batsmen were helpless against South African pacer Vernon Philander, who took six wickets in the second innings including the all-important one of Kohli.

“The furore that collectively raised the decibel levels at the Newlands in the 22nd over of India’s innings was higher than any heard here over the last four days,” began K Shriniwas Rao’s report from Cape Town. “It came on the fourth ball, to be precise. Vernon Philander, that hurtful Capetonian, sly with his swing, getting to move the ball away and in, trapped Virat Kohli.”

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

The Hindustan Times went with a rather straight headline compared with the rest. “Just three days of play produced an absorbing result, made possible by quality second-innings bowling from both sides and an insipid batting performance from India,” wrote Somshuvra Laha. “The visitors didn’t manage a fifty, apart from Hardik Pandya’s brave 93, in this Test.”

Mirror
Mirror

Mumbai Mirror’s headline was directed towards India’s strategy of preparing seaming wickets during their home Test series against Sri Lanka prior to the South Africa tour. After cancelling a practice match in South Africa ahead of the Test series, Virat Kohli and Co chose to test themselves against a team ranked sixth in the world.

Vijay Tagore’s report, however, did not even mention the Sri Lanka series. Instead, it criticised India’s inability to chase down a modest-looking target of 208, even using the c-word.

“You don’t end up losing a Test after your bowlers dismiss the opposition for 130 in the second innings and set up a 208 run target for you,” Tagore wrote. “It was choking, untypically, against South Africa.”

The Telegraph
The Telegraph

The Telegraph’s headline and report supporting it was a tad dramatic with the ‘war’ analogy being drawn. Even though the Cape Town Test had its moments, the proceedings and tempers were not nearly as hostile to be tagged as a war.

Lokendra Pratapsahi, however, thought otherwise.

“Newlands witnessed an all-out three-day war, with a forced day of truce owing to poor weather,” he wrote. “At the end of it, on Monday, India found themselves on the casualty board. Not that Virat Kohli and his troops didn’t have many moments, but when the big guns were required to boom and boom, blanks were fired.”

Mid-day
Mid-day

Mid-day also criticised India’s batting implosion in Cape Town, with Anand Vasu writing that “a bit of patience, a touch of class and the ability to stay humble and adapt to conditions would have gone a long way” for Virat Kohli’s men.

Navbharat Times
Navbharat Times

Leave it to the Hindi dailies to print the most dramatic headlines. Navbharat Times’ headline loosely translates into “Batsmen waste bowlers’ earnings” but it has nowhere near the same ring as it does in Hindi.

Their report loosely translates into: “In front of the Vernon Philander-led invasion, the Indian batsmen were disgraceful in the second innings and suffered a 72-run defeat on the fourth day. Indian bowlers had decorated the stage of victory for the team but the batsmen decided not to go. India had a target of 208 runs, but their entire team got bowled out for 135 runs in 42.4 overs.”

Amar Ujala
Amar Ujala

“Batsmen’s flop show,” read Amar Ujala’s headline, with the report saying, “After creating history on home grounds last year, the world No 1 Virat Brigade lost in its first test of the new year. The Indian bowlers had raised hopes momentarily but the win remained a mirage after the flop show of their superstar batsmen.”

Dainik Bhaskar
Dainik Bhaskar

Dainik Bhaskar, meanwhile, decided to tell the entire fourth day’s story via the headline, which read, “In 64 overs of play, 200 runs were scored at the cost of 18 wickets, Team India lose by 72 runs”.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.