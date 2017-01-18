The draw got narrower, but there was plenty to look forward to on the third day at the 2017 Australian Open. There were a couple of notable upsets that came towards the end of the day’s play that added to the eventfulness of the day’s scheduling.

Here’s then a quick recap of the most interesting anecdotes from day three at the Australian Open:

The inimitable Nick Kyrgios

It was said to be a rematch of their 2015 Australian Open fourth round encounter, and the second round clash between Italy’s Andreas Seppi and 14th seeded Australian Nick Kyrgios quite lived up to the billing. Kyrgios led by two-sets-to-love before Seppi made a comeback to take the win 1-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 10-8, after saving a match point in the 14th game.

The highlight of the match wasn’t just about Seppi’s epic win, but about the 20-year-old’s audacious between-the-legs winner in the 12th game of the fifth set, with Seppi serving for the match.

Angelique Kerber’s Birthday Celebrations

Defending champion and World No. 1 Angelique Kerber was made to work hard for a win with her countrywoman Carina Witthoeft taking the match into the decider. Kerber did make quick work of Witthoeft in the final set to win the match 6-2, 6-7, 6-2 and in her on-court post-match interview had an even bigger surprise as the crowd exuberantly sang out “Happy Birthday” to commemorate her 28th birthday.

Roger Federer’s perky witticism

Roger Federer won in straight sets 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 against the 20-year-old American qualifier Noah Rubin, but not before the youngster put him through his paces. Despite his tough win, the Swiss was at his witty best when pointed out that he was to face the 10th seed Tomas Berdych, against whom he has a 16-6 win-to-loss record.

“Yeah, it’s not an easy draw. Whether it’s the youngsters or the old guy like myself – in the first round – or now we got another veteran, another top-10 player; is he top-10, I am not even sure?” remarked Federer, half-jokingly, before continuing, “Anyway, he’s beaten me in New York, he’s beaten me in Wimbledon, at the Olympics and he will want to beat me here too. Or has he, and I have forgotten? He’s a great player, I like Tomas’ game and it’s going to be a tough one.”