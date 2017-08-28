25 years after Michael Schumacher's debut win, his son rolled back the years at Spa... for one lap

Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium: “Shivers,” a colleague remarked, as we watched Mick Schumacher fold himself into the cockpit of his father’s 1994 championship-winning Benetton, heard the Ford V8 burst into life and looked on as Michael Schumacher’s 18-year-old son eased out of the pits to drive a lap of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

It could almost have been Michael. Yes, the race suit he wore was in the red and white livery of his Prema Formula 3 squad.

But, viewed at a certain angle, under his helmet, a combination of his own signature green and the blue, white and German flag motif that Schumacher sported in 1994, it could almost have been Michael piloting the Benetton.

The cheers from the crowd that greeted that first bark of the engine gave way to a reverential hush as Schumacher Jr. made his way through Eau Rouge, Les Combes, Malmedy, Pouhon, Stavelot, Blanchimont … iconic corners of an iconic track inextricably linked with Schumacher’s legend.

Mick Schumacher had rolled back the years but the trip down memory lane lasted just one lap.

Those hoping for an encore were disappointed as Schumacher parked up on the starting grid, acknowledged the fans and, his DVAG-sponsored cap firmly in place, walked through into the paddock for a round of interviews … just like his father had done numerous times race after race.

“It was great,” said Schumacher fielding questions with the same crisp, professional responses so reminiscent of his father, “It was a pleasure for me. To be able to drive it is just emotional and fun.”

“When I heard it that the car would drive here, I was straight away on the phone and just wanted to do it,” Schumacher, forging his own career in motorsport and currently racing in the European Formula 3 championship, said.

The demonstration run was held to mark the 25th anniversary of the first of Schumacher’s record 91 wins. It was just one of several flashbacks over the course of the weekend that rekindled memories of the German in his pomp, even as the man himself, cared for at his home in Switzerland, remains out of the public eye following his skiing accident in December 2013.

Not that anyone needed any reminding.

Sprinkled amongst the sea of orange-clad Dutch fans at Spa there to cheer on Max Verstappen were several supporters wearing faded Michael Schumacher Ferrari hats that they had probably first worn in the early 2000s at the height of his dominance.

There were just as many sporting red Michael Schumacher t-shirts. “The Red 1” proclaimed one such T-shirt with the words scrawled across a picture of Michael.

On track, too, Lewis Hamilton equalled Schumacher’s record haul of 68 pole positions. The milestone had been a long time coming.

But, perhaps fittingly, it finally did at Spa-Francorchamps, a track Schumacher referred to as his living room and where he made his debut, scored that first win, won the last of his seven titles and made his 300th Grand Prix start.

The felling of the first of Schumacher’s major records prompted a further outpouring of tributes.

Celebrating 25 years since Michael’s first GP win in Belgium 1992. Mick Schumacher will drive a lap of honour#TeamMichael #KeepFighting pic.twitter.com/PfgY5hDS7b — Keep Fighting (@keepfighting) August 25, 2017

His friend, former team boss, technical director and architect of each of his seven titles, Ross Brawn, delivered a congratulatory message from the Schumacher family. Drivers were asked to relate their most abiding memories of Schumacher.

“Obviously he was my hero,” said Sebastian Vettel, who grew up idolising Schumacher.

“I had his posters everywhere in my room and he was pretty much the only guy I followed when I was young. I know him for a very, very long time, the age of six or seven I met him for the very first time, he was handing over the trophies to the kids at the go-kart track in Kerpen, his home track. We were more than a hundred kids and he took the time to shake all our hands, hand over the trophies, so as a child I think that was indescribable,” he said.

His chequered comeback with Mercedes may have taken some of the lustre off his staggering achievements, it may have been nearly four years since his skiing accident.

But, the Belgian Grand Prix weekend showed that with 91 wins, seven world championships and numerous other records to his name, Schumacher’s legend continues to tower over Formula One.