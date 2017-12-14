Indian hockey

Does Sardar Singh have a future with India?Former hockey players weigh in

The India veteran has a tough road ahead if he has to make the squad for next year’s Hockey World Cup.

by 
File photo

India men’s hockey team have had an eventful four months. In September, they sacked coach Roelant Oltmans and replaced him with Sjoerd Marijne, who was coaching the women’s team. In October, they went on to win the Asia Cup. In November, they dropped veteran midfielder Sardar Singh for the Hockey World League Final and defended their bronze medal in the tournament.

However, by axing Sardar, the selection committee put the onus on youngsters to perform. With two wins out of four games, could Sardar’s experience make a difference? “I think they have done the right thing. It is a double-edged sword. If we don’t experiment then they will say youngsters have not got a chance and seniors have taken their place for granted. Best players have to prove themselves,” said former India captain Viren Rasquinha.

Former India coach Joaquim Carvalho said that the rotation of players initiated by Marijne is a good idea to try out combinations and without taking names said that they were senior players that have to be dropped. “Rotation of the players is a good idea. You are trying out all the combinations and some places are definitely over the hill. You have to admit that. One of two senior players have to go,” said Carvalho.

Comeback on the cards

Image credit: Hockey India
Image credit: Hockey India

Marijne, in an ear interview withe The Field, said that Sardar’s was dropped because he wanted to field Rupinder Pal Singh and Birendra Lakra at the back with Harmanpreet Singh. In the Asia Cup, Sardar was seen playing as a defender. Many seem to think that the 31-year-old is not quick enough in the midfield, and with Manpreet Singh and Co quick and attacking hockey, Sardar was better off in the back line.

However, former India captain Dhanraj Pillay backed the midfielder to make a comeback. “In Asia Cup, the type of hockey he played no one can drop him. He is the fittest guy out there. Sardar has played for almost 14 years, he will definitely be back in the World Cup squad and he will prove himself and make the India team. He is one of the most experienced centre-halves. Whether you need a full-back or a forward line, he is available,” said Pillay.

This is not the first time that Sardar was dropped this year. He was omitted by former coach Roelant Oltmans for the Europe tour as well. However, Marijne insisted that 31-year-old has a future with the team. With the World Cup a year away, Singh’s chances of featuring in the squad seems under scrutiny. However, he did say that the standards are high to be selected in the team.

Rasquinha felt that Sardar has to prove himself first. “Sardar has to prove himself in training and in tournaments whenever he gets the opportunity. It is all about current form and current fitness. We should not care about sentiments too much,” said Rasquinha.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Advice from an ex-robber on how to keep your home safe

Tips on a more hands-on approach of keeping your house secure.

tommaso79

Home, a space that is entirely ours, holds together our entire world. Where our children grow-up, parents grow old and we collect a lifetime of memories, home is a feeling as much as it’s a place. So, what do you do when your home is eyed by miscreants who prowl the neighbourhood night and day, plotting to break in? Here are a few pre-emptive measures you can take to make your home safe from burglars:

1. Get inside the mind of a burglar

Before I break the lock of a home, first I bolt the doors of the neighbouring homes. So that, even if someone hears some noise, they can’t come to help.

— Som Pashar, committed nearly 100 robberies.

Burglars study the neighbourhood to keep a check on the ins and outs of residents and target homes that can be easily accessed. Understanding how the mind of a burglar works might give insights that can be used to ward off such danger. For instance, burglars judge a house by its front doors. A house with a sturdy door, secured by an alarm system or an intimidating lock, doesn’t end up on the burglar’s target list. Upgrade the locks on your doors to the latest technology to leave a strong impression.

Here are the videos of 3 reformed robbers talking about their modus operandi and what discouraged them from robbing a house, to give you some ideas on reinforcing your home.

Play
Play
Play

2. Survey your house from inside out to scout out weaknesses

Whether it’s a dodgy back door, a misaligned window in your parent’s room or the easily accessible balcony of your kid’s room, identify signs of weakness in your home and fix them. Any sign of neglect can give burglars the idea that the house can be easily robbed because of lax internal security.

3. Think like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone

You don’t need to plant intricate booby traps like the ones in the Home Alone movies, but try to stay one step ahead of thieves. Keep your car keys on your bed-stand in the night so that you can activate the car alarm in case of unwanted visitors. When out on a vacation, convince the burglars that the house is not empty by using smart light bulbs that can be remotely controlled and switched on at night. Make sure that your newspapers don’t pile up in front of the main-door (a clear indication that the house is empty).

4. Protect your home from the outside

Collaborate with your neighbours to increase the lighting around your house and on the street – a well-lit neighbourhood makes it difficult for burglars to get-away, deterring them from targeting the area. Make sure that the police verification of your hired help is done and that he/she is trustworthy.

While many of us take home security for granted, it’s important to be proactive to eliminate even the slight chance of a robbery. As the above videos show, robbers come up with ingenious ways to break in to homes. So, take their advice and invest in a good set of locks to protect your doors. Godrej Locks offer a range of innovative locks that are un-pickable and un-duplicable. To secure your house, see here.

The article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Locks and not by the Scroll editorial team.