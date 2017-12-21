indian cricket

How Vidarbha defied all odds to reach the Ranji Trophy final for the first time

Faiz Fazal and Co pulled off a dramatic five-run win at Eden Gardens to set up a summit clash with Delhi.

by 
IANS

History was made at the Eden Gardens once again. On paper at least, the Karnataka versus Vidarbha Ranji Trophy semi-final in Kolkata was David trying to square up against a mighty Goliath in many ways.

Karnataka, eight-time champions, have many star-studded names, many of whom have two Ranji Trophy winners’ medals in their cabinet. In Mayank Agarwal, they had a batsman who had scored over 1,000 runs in just 27 days.

In Vinay Kumar, they had one of the all-time domestic greats. Leading from the front with bat and ball, the Karnataka skipper had almost single-handedly fashioned many a win for his state.

Meanwhile, Vidarbha were still pinching themselves to be in stage of the competition, which was exclusively reserved for the domestic big guns such as Mumbai, Delhi and Karnataka. With Wasim Jaffer – in the last leg of his illustrious career – and Umesh Yadav, much of their hopes rested.

Skipper Faiz Fazal’s India career was a non-starter, and was never given another chance despite scoring a fluent half-century in his only One-day International, which was against Zimbabwe.

The mammoth test

Against Karnataka, they could afford no hiccups. And Vinay Kumar and Co were clear favourites, having crushed 41-time champions Mumbai by an innings and 20 runs. The gulf in class was on display in the first innings at Eden Gardens, as Abhimanyu Mithun scalped a five-for to dismiss Vidarbha out for a modest 185.

To add to Fazal’s woes, India’s second international triple-centurion Karun Nair decided to announce his way to the form book with a classy 153. Rajneesh Gurbani, though, sent out enough warning signs in the first innings a five-wicket haul, his side was left with a mountain to climb as Karnataka took a handsome 116-run lead. That too, after slumping to 21/3. Gurbani had taken a five-for against Kerala in the quarter-finals too.

At the time, it seemed as though Vidarbha had let their opportunity slip, and the stage looked set for Delhi (reaching the final after a 10-year gap) and Karnataka were all set to cross swords.

The fightback

When Jaffer made his way back to the pavilion at 62/3, it was Karnataka who were on top; Vidarbha didn’t even have a lead at the time.

Then came the response, and the architect was Ganesh Satish, a Karnataka man himself, who scored a gutsy but crucial 81. While Apoorv Wankhede threw it away after making a fluent 49, Aditya Sarvate’s fifty gave his side a total to fight for, but for that, they needed their bowlers to be at their absolute best. With Umesh Yadav and Gurbani, Vidarbha could dream.

And a dream it was...they had spent much of the fourth day deliriously celebrating the scalp of one big fish after another. While Yadav brought an abrupt halt to Agarwal’s run glut during this season, Gurbani would flatten them with four wickets. At the close of play, Karnataka needed 87 more runs but only three wickets in hand.

No one-man team

The thrilling finale

Karnataka were not going down without a fight. Even after Vinay Kumar departed for a steely 36, there was little panic on display. As it turned out, it was a silly way to throw one’s wicket with the match evenly poised. The Karnataka skipper had already brought up two boundaries in the over. A flashy cut shot only got the outside edge and a safe catch behind the stumps from Akshay Wadkar.

Even then, Abhimanyu Mithun and Shreyas Gopal calmly went about with the chase. The former was finding boundaries at will and Gopal, whose batting prowess came to the fore recently, played the waiting game, and stitched a crucial 48-run stand for the tenth wicket.

Delight soon turned into despair and Gurbani was handed the ball. In the space of 10 balls, Mithun and Aravind made their way to the pavilion. Vidarbha’s man with the golden arm had picked up 12 in the match to create history for his side. If prodded, Gurbani would perhaps say that it was an easier task than juggling engineering and cricket practice, as was the case not so long ago. Be warned, Delhi!

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What to watch in the days leading up to the New Year

Ready for a year-ender binge session?

2017 certainly had its moments, especially in the entertainment industry. With original content, rib-tickling stand-up comedy and movies on ground-breaking themes, this year has offered us a multitude of entertainment options. Before we enter the 18th year of the 21st century, catch-up with some of the best titles that 2017 had to offer.

Inside Edge

Woven around the glamorous realms of cricket and Bollywood, this web-series promises a gritty behind-the-scenes-peek into the lives of the rich, the famous and the beautiful. The power-packed show, with its gripping storyline, well-written characters and a flurry of cliff hangers will keep you hooked till New Year’s Eve.

Watch Now

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Deserving of its critical praise, the film offers a much-needed perspective. Rihana’s love for Led Zeppelin, Leela’s flirtations with her own sexuality, Shireen’s discovery of a purpose and Usha’s defiance of her age – woven together, stories of these women have broken-out from where they had been hidden and given us four 4 bold characters to root for. Watch, for a fresh perspective on the lives lived behind veils.

Watch Now

Newton

India’s official entry to the Oscar’s in the foreign language film category, the film revolves around polling officer Newton Kumar who is bent on conducting free and fair elections in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh. Through the portrayal of this law-abiding government clerk who comes face-to-face with apathy, cynicism and borderline lawlessness, Newton reveals the nature of political forces during election time in India. Watch if you enjoy satire.

Watch Now

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

From the creator of Gilmore Girls comes a fresh new series that takes you back to the 1950s. Set in New York, the story is about a young housewife, Mrs. Maisel, who discovers a hidden talent and decides to become a stand-up comedian against everyone’s wishes. The show itself is a wild ride with a foot-tapping musical score and a sense of hilarity that can keep you laughing throughout the holiday season. Watch if you want to cheer for a feisty, fast-talking, hilarious woman.

Watch Now

Biswa Mast Aadmi

For unabashed views and uncensored delivery, gimmick-free, watch Biswa take the stage and tickle your funny bone. In Mast Aadmi, Biswa recalls personal stories from his school days, his college life and a third and final story (which is better left undisclosed). If you want to laugh out loud all of December, this is your pick.

Watch Now

Arjun Reddy 

The film is about a young man who is brilliant in academics and is sure to become a surgeon if it weren’t for one deep seated issue – his inability to manage his anger. The film follows this angry young protagonist - through his success in medicine, his first love and his internal struggle with anger. This Telugu movie of the year offers all the ingredients of a blockbuster film. Watch if you want an adrenalin pumping activity to end the year with.

Watch Now

Young Sheldon 

Based on the most iconic character in The Big Bang Theory, the show follows the early life of the 9-year-old boy genius Sheldon Cooper. It isn’t easy for young Sheldon to grow up in a neighbourhood where church and football are king, but his fierce mother protects and nurtures him throughout. This show is not just for fans but for anyone who’s grown up a little different. For a warm and cosy end of the year, watch Young Sheldon. Exclaim ‘Bazinga!’ after every joke for added effect.

Watch Now

Whether you want to turn it up with high-intensity dramas or keep it simple with comedies, watch all the above titles and more on Amazon Prime Video– offering the best of 2017 in movies and TV shows. Get it now!

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.