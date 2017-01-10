Newcomers Minerva Punjab and Chennai City failed to impress, Bengaluru FC bossed round 1 of I-League

Just as three Goan clubs pulled out of the I-League and it seemed to have spelt doom for the competition, one of the old champion clubs from the state, Churchill Brothers, rose again. For company, they had Minerva Punjab FC from Chandigarh and Chennai City FC from the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

This got the I-League back to the 10-team format and also added a more pan-India presence to it. With new clubs in the fray, there was certainly some excitement around what is still India’s top tier football league.

January 7, 2017, marked the commencement of the 10th edition of the I-League. While Kingfisher East Bengal hosted Aizawl FC in the season opener, Bengaluru FC played host to Shillong Lajong FC in the second game of the season.

The following day saw two debutants go head to head, with Chennai City FC making their maiden I-League appearance at home against the other new club – Minerva Punjab FC. The two matches that followed saw Mumbai FC hosting DSK Shivajians in the Maharashtra Derby, while Mohun Bagan welcomed the returning Churchill Brothers simultaneously.

While Bengaluru FC gave an account of their title challenge with a fine 3-0 win, Mohun Bagan managed to garner three points too, getting the better of Churchill Brothers by a solitary goal. Mumbai FC sprung a surprise with an all-Indian outfit clinching the Maharashtra Derby 1-0, while East Bengal managed a last-gasp goal to earn a point from their game. Minerva Punjab FC and Chennai City FC earned a point apiece courtesy a drab goalless draw.

Going deeper into the games, here is an analysis of the newcomers and the big three:

New Entrants:

Minerva Punjab FC

The club from Chandigarh has hit the headlines the most in pre-season, with the media going gaga over their inclusion. Minerva, who finished runners-up last season in the second division, had already risen to prominence and with notable additions, they looked set to take the big stage by storm.

Coach Surinder Singh deployed the traditional 4-4-2 formation and adopted a high pressing style, but his side failed to apply the same with astuteness, giving Chennai the early advantage in the game.

Minerva, with two genuine wingers, mostly played from the flanks, but failed to nick together something of note until late on in the first half when Joel Sunday created a chance for fellow striker Manandeep. However, his shot was well saved by the Chennai custodian Karanjit Singh.

Minerva rung in two changes at halftime, with Vishal Kumar replacing Gurjinder and Uttam Rai coming on for an ineffective Nuruddin. Halftime talk and substitutions probably took their effect, as Minerva were much more mobile and troubled Chennai City FC early in the second half. But things changed again and Chennai took centre-stage again, with Minerva failing to create many chances. Ravi Kumar, though, was the standout player, making crucial saves time and again.

Minerva’s weakness clearly lies in the full-back position. Both their full-backs failed to add more width, although Vishal Kumar did considerably well in the second half. Another area of weakness is in the wings with no real quality or experience in that area. Victor Amobi looked like he could be decent as the season progresses, but would need to adapt quickly.

The strength of the Punjab side is at the back, with Ravi Kumar and their centre-back Arashpreet both being solid. Sunday too looks like one who could take Minerva far but would need support.

Chennai City FC

Contrary to their opponents and fellow newcomers Minerva Punjab, Chennai City coach Charles Raja deployed a 4-5-1 formation, with Brazilian striker Charles De Souza leading the front, the trio of Dhanpal Ganesh, Denson Devdas and Haroon Amiri controlling the midfield, and Ravanan heading the backline, with Karanjit in goal.

The Chennai side settled quickly into the game and exerted early pressure on Minerva. Lalnun Mawia had two gilt-edged chances fall to him, but he missed a header once and a left-footed strike later to let Minerva Punjab off the hook. Chennai kept pulling off attack after attack, but lacked the end product.

Chennai’s strength lies in their midfield, with Dhanpal Ganesh orchestrating the game and Denson Devdas putting in a good shift. Amiri had a bit of an off day, but is a quality player and could add a lot to the Chennai side.

Striker Charles and Tank could also help build a powerhouse attack and with Karanjit, Ravanan and Echezona Anyichie, the back looks strong. The only notable weakness lies in the wings and the inability to provide the final touch.

Churchill Brothers

The Goan team fielded an all-Indian XI and played terrifically well against Mohun Bagan. Adil Khan and Rowilson were solid at the back, while Keenan Almeida did really well despite an injury. Kingslee Fernandes and Surchandra Singh played well in the midfield and helped Churchill gain control of the game.

The biggest worry for the team was the absence of a proper striker, but with the transfer window open and foreign signings possible, they seem to be a work in progress. Expect Churchill to be no pushovers as expected early on.

The Big Three:

Bengaluru FC

The defending champions had a perfect start, notching up an impressive 3-0 win over Shillong Lajong FC. The Bengaluru side opted for a 4-3-3 formation with the trio of Chhetri, Udanta and Daniel leading the lines, while new recruits Sena Ralte and Harmanjot Khabra started as left and right full-backs respectively. Lenny Rodrigues, too, got a start in the centre of the park.

Bengaluru FC made their intentions clear right from the start as they played attacking football and got rewarded thrice, thanks to a brace from Udanta Singh and a scorcher from new boy Ralte.

There doesn’t seem to be any weakness in Bengaluru and all their areas look sorted. The biggest positive is the signing of Ralte, who adds further impetus to the attack while being equally prudent at the back. He seems to be a huge upgrade on Nishu Kumar and could prove to be the detrimental factor.

Mohun Bagan

The Red and Maroon brigade played the traditional 4-4-2, with Duffy and Balwant leading the lines. The duo played well alongside Pritam Kotal, who also provided the assist for Balwant with a pin-point cross from the right.

Katsumi Yusa and Kean Lewis had a fair outing, but nothing spectacular came from them. Souvik and Sehnaj controlled the game in the middle of the park well and stopped any potential potent attack from building up. With Pranoy Halder and Bikramjit on the bench, the middle of the park certainly seems to be Bagan’s forte.

On the flipside, Bagan failed to kill the game and allowed Churchill a sniff. If nothing else, the shot that hit the post in the dying minutes would be a good enough wake-up call for the Mariners. The second defender in the centre alongside Anas is an area Bagan need to look into.

East Bengal

The most disappointing of the Big Three were East Bengal. The Red and Golds had a strange team selection, with Rafique leading the side despite the presence of Mehtab Hossain.

East Bengal offered Aizawl a lot and allowed the North East side to control the passage of the game. If it wasn’t for bad luck, Aizawl might have got more from the match.

While Bukenya, with the goal, looks a bright spot for East Bengal, Plaza too seems like a player who could cause teams trouble. Plaza showed good movement, but failed to do anything of note.

The duo of Borges and Mehtab too failed to impose themselves onto the game and for East Bengal to do well, the duo need to orchestrate the proceedings. Their central defence too needs steady names and Gurwinder seems to be a player of the past.

All in all, East Bengal look a decent side, but finding the right mix and proving their worth on the ground would be key for them.