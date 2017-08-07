After sapping 5-1 and 3-0 defeats to Mexico and Colombia respectively, the Indian team’s preparations for the upcoming Under-17 World Cup which they will host, got a shot in the arm after they held a strong Chile team to a 1-1 draw on Sunday in Mexico.

The result meant that India finished the Four Nation tournament on a high with a creditable result against a strong opposition who is also in their group in the World Cup

Chile, runner-up in the 2017 South American U-17 Championship, went ahead in the 40th minute through a goal from a free-kick.

Huge result, Chile was runner up of South America, India showing how competitive it can be. Spoke to Chile coach, praised India highly https://t.co/pUflGthP2p — Javier Ceppi (@JavierCeppi) August 6, 2017

However, Nongdamba Naorem levelled for India in the 82nd minute. Despite the loss of Aniket who got a red card, India held on firmly to deny Chile a win.

Chile’s coach also praised India for their performance. “India is a competitive team that will make the country proud,” said Hernán Caputto.