The big story: Russell violated Jamaican doping body’s whereabouts clause

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has been banned for one year from cricket for a whereabouts clause violation by an anti-doping panel in Kingston.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Russell’s lawyer Patrick Foster, confirmed the development and said his client would discuss options of appealing the ban.

The Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission had charged Russell in March 2016 for not filing his whereabouts on three separate occasions.

Other top stories

Cricket

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead India A out against Australia in a three-day warm-up match against Australia at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai between February 16-18, reported PTI.

Tamil Nadu skipper Abhinav Mukund was the only surprise inclusion in the 15-man Indian squad that would play Bangladesh in a one-off Test in Hyderabad later this month. Parthiv Patel though failed to make the cut as Wrddhiman Saha made a return to the side.

Amitabh Chaudhary, the joint secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, on Tuesday was barred from convening the selection committee meeting in New Delhi for India’s upcoming one-off Test against Bangladesh as per the instructions of the newly-appointed chief of administrators, Vinod Rai. In his stead, CEO Rahul Johri convened the meeting from Mumbai via video conferencing, reported PTI.

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has been ruled out of the second One-Day International against Australia in Napier after hurting his hamstring.

Another opener, Aaron Finch will be leading out Australia for the three-match Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka at home.

Tamil Nadu’s Murali Vijay has recovered from a shoulder injury to make a comeback after a month after he was named in the Inter-state T20 squad. TN’s next game in the tournament is slated to be held on February 2.

Tennis

India’s non-playing captain Anand Amritraj was upbeat ahead of the Asia Oceania Group I Davis Cup tie against New Zealand, to be played in Pune from February 3 to 5.

Football

Premier League table-toppers Chelsea are reportedly in line to buy Celtic forward Moussa Dembele, who has scored 20 goals for Brendan Rogers’s side this season.

After forcing his way out of West Ham United to Marsellie, Dimitri Payet stated that he doesn’t need to “justify his behaviour” while he was unveiled at the French club. Payet added, “I was not feeling good at the club anymore”.

Alakhpura FC beat Aizawl FC 6-2 in the Indian Women’s League at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi. Sanju netted a hat-trick while Deepika scored a brace.

FC Pune City edged past Jeppiaar Institute of Technology FC 1-0 in the ongoing Indian Women’s League at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

An under-strength Mohun Bagan side registered a 2-1 victory against Colombo FC on Tuesday in Colombo in a preliminary stage tie in the AFC Cup.

Shillong Lajong registered their third straight win in the I-League with a comfortable 2-0 win against Chennai City at the JLN Stadium in Shillong on Tuesday.

India’s under-17 coach Nicolai Adam has agreed to resign from his post in lieu of complaints made by several players about the German’s abusive behaviour, Hindustan Times reported.

Hockey